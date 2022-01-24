Dr. Dev Vibhakar, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vibhakar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dev Vibhakar, DO
Overview of Dr. Dev Vibhakar, DO
Dr. Dev Vibhakar, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center, Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Vibhakar works at
Dr. Vibhakar's Office Locations
-
1
Aqua Plastic Surgery641 University Blvd Ste 103, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 776-2830
-
2
Broward Office2322 E Oakland Park Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306 Directions (954) 564-3832
-
3
Aqua Plastic Surgery600 S Dixie Hwy Ste 103B, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 202-6615
-
4
999 Brickell Ave Ste 920, Miami, FL 33131
Directions
(305) 918-1750
Monday9:00am - 3:00pmTuesday12:00pm - 6:00pmThursday12:00pm - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vibhakar?
Dr. Dev is So Very talented, I had an explant and reconstruction and I never would’ve dreamed that the outcome would have been so wonderful! My implants were giving me health problems. I am beyond forever grateful for his expertise, also his comforting demeanor! He is a very kind and caring person. It Meant the World to me! His follow up is beyond excellent also!
About Dr. Dev Vibhakar, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1902001704
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vibhakar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vibhakar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vibhakar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vibhakar works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Vibhakar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vibhakar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vibhakar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vibhakar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.