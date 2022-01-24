Overview of Dr. Dev Vibhakar, DO

Dr. Dev Vibhakar, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center, Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Vibhakar works at Aqua Plastic Surgery in Jupiter, FL with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL, West Palm Beach, FL and Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.