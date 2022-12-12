See All General Surgeons in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Deva Boone, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (52)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Deva Boone, MD

Dr. Deva Boone, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.

Dr. Boone works at Clinical Advances for Sport in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperparathyroidism, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Boone's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Clinical Advances for Sport
    9700 N 91st St Ste A115, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 922-1376
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Desert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hyperparathyroidism
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Hyperparathyroidism
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Adenoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (52)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 12, 2022
    From my first contact with Southwest Parathyroid Center and continuing on now, I have felt totally supported! After so many doctor appointments, feeling like I wasn’t being heard, made to wait for weeks and months for the next appointment (and misinformation!) I finally found Dr Boone. She has changed my life. I was able to use my medical insurance, as well as take advantage of discounted hotel rates while there. Flew in in a Mi day, surgery on Tuesday, flew home on Wednesday. She called me at my hotel room the evening after I had surgery, checked in on me once I was home. Called to discuss my follow-up labs 6 wks out. Everything was so smooth and professional! Thank you Dr. Boone!
    Teri H. — Dec 12, 2022
    About Dr. Deva Boone, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1255640124
    Education & Certifications

    • Endocrine Surgery
    • General Surgery
    • Cornell Medical College
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deva Boone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boone works at Clinical Advances for Sport in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Boone’s profile.

    Dr. Boone has seen patients for Hyperparathyroidism, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Boone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

