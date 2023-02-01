Overview of Dr. Devabrata Ganguly, MD

Dr. Devabrata Ganguly, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Paris, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from SCB Med Coll|Vss Med Coll and is affiliated with Paris Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ganguly works at Paris Care Clinic in Paris, TX. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Obesity and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.