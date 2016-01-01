Overview of Dr. Devaki Siva, MD

Dr. Devaki Siva, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Belpre, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital, Selby General Hospital and Jackson General Hospital.



Dr. Siva works at Marietta Memorial Hospital Department of Medical Oncology in Belpre, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.