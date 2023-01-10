Dr. Deval Joshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deval Joshi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Deval Joshi, MD
Dr. Deval Joshi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Joshi's Office Locations
University of Florida1600 SW ARCHER RD, Gainesville, FL 32610 Directions (352) 273-8787Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Boynton Medical Arts Center10075 S Jog Rd, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 767-9999Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
West Palm Beach Va Medical Center7305 N Military Trl, Riviera Beach, FL 33410 Directions (561) 422-8262Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
It was Saturday, early afternoon and suddenly, something went "very wrong" with my left eye. I was seeing "clusters" of opaque Yellow dots... Sunday evening, I noticed it blocked my view of my left sideview mirror AND I began seeing "flashing lights" in my peripheral vision. I did some online research for an Opthalmologist and Dr. Joshi's resume was IMPRESSIVE. I knew who I was going to call! Early Monday AM, I called his office and spoke with Renee' (0ffice Manager) and she set me up for an Emergency Appointment. 9:40 AM we arrived; he has a FULL Staff of competent people; I was treated professionally and courteously. BEST of ALL, was when I met Dr. J. He immediately put me at ease, explained what was going on with my eye, and did Laser Surgery that morning. Before noon I was on my way home, Torn Retina Repaired! That was today. Tonight I feel great and my vision has been restored! I HIGHLY RECOMMEND this wonderful doctor...who also has a great personality.
About Dr. Deval Joshi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- 1114116142
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Joshi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joshi speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Joshi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joshi.
