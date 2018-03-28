See All Neurosurgeons in Florence, SC
Dr. Devanand Dominique, MD

Neurosurgery
3.9 (43)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Devanand Dominique, MD

Dr. Devanand Dominique, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from The Medical School-University College Dublin and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and UPMC Harrisburg.

Dr. Dominique works at MUSC Health Florence Medical Center in Florence, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dominique's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Florence Medical Center
    1580 Freedom Boulevard Florence Surgery Center Sui, Florence, SC 29505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • HealthAmerica Pennsylvania, Inc.
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Mar 28, 2018
    I had great difficulty walking as a result of poorly done surgery done by another doctor. I would eventually have lost the ability to walk at all. My family physician detected the issue and referred me to Dr. Dominique. He acted promptly to prepare me for follow-up surgery. After long and complicated operation, I began to recover. After nearly a year, I have regained 95% of my leg functions and walk with little difficulty and expect full recovery.
    Carlisle — Mar 28, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Devanand Dominique, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1477541456
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Children's Hospital-Harvard Medical School-Pediatrics
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Temple University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of North Dakota
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • The Medical School-University College Dublin
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center
    • Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
    • UPMC Harrisburg

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Devanand Dominique, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dominique is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dominique has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dominique has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dominique works at MUSC Health Florence Medical Center in Florence, SC. View the full address on Dr. Dominique’s profile.

    Dr. Dominique has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dominique on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Dominique. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dominique.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dominique, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dominique appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

