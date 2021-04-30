Dr. Devang Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Devang Desai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Devang Desai, MD
Dr. Devang Desai, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Desai's Office Locations
Ear Nose and Throat Clinics of San Antonio4775 Hamilton Wolfe Rd Ste 1, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 616-0283
Stoneterra Medical Plaza150 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 499-4589Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Live Oak Office12315 Judson Rd Ste 118, Live Oak, TX 78233 Directions (210) 656-9506
San Antonio Office6704 Randolph Blvd, Live Oak, TX 78233 Directions (210) 656-9506
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Desai diagnosed and resolved a blocked eustachian tube which had been a problem I was dealing with thinking my ear was just stopped up. He explained thoroughly the procedure telling me what to expect and answered all my questions before he did it. He is most caring, knowledgeable and compassionate. He takes time to listen to your concerns which is quite rare these days with a doctor. And I have been to many doctor's over my years. He has a sense of humor, another rare trait in a doctor, and really cares about fixing your health issues. In my opinion, he is awesome!
About Dr. Devang Desai, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881696342
Education & Certifications
- Fellow-American College Of Surgeons
- Univ Il Coll Of Med, Otolaryngology
- U Ill Hosps
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- Northwestern
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desai has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Eustachian Tube Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Desai speaks Spanish.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.