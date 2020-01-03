Dr. Devang Padalia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Padalia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Devang Padalia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Devang Padalia, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University of Florida.
Dr. Padalia works at
Locations
-
1
Vascular and Interventional Radiology12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 745-4673
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have 4th stage cancer as well as advanced spinal stenosis, multiple joint degeneration and three abdominal cancer surgery-related hernias. On and off through the years, Dr. Padalia has managed my care with the utmost thoughtfulness, care and respect. I think he's the best doctor Moffitt has and they're lucky to have him.
About Dr. Devang Padalia, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1346238748
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Padalia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Padalia works at
Dr. Padalia has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Cancer Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Padalia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Padalia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padalia.
