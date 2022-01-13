See All Cardiologists in Shenandoah, TX
Dr. Devang Parikh, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Devang Parikh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They graduated from Rush University Medical Center and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Parikh works at Houston Methodist DeBakey Cardiology Associates in Shenandoah, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Methodist Department of Surgery
    17189 Interstate 45 S Ste 475, Shenandoah, TX 77385 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 270-3933

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Treadmill Stress Test
Nuclear Stress Testing
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Treadmill Stress Test
Nuclear Stress Testing

Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jan 13, 2022
Dr. Parikh performed my TAVR January 4, 2022. He listened to our concerns & reassured us. The outcome was excellent. I would highly recommend him.
Jan 13, 2022
Photo: Dr. Devang Parikh, MD
About Dr. Devang Parikh, MD

Specialties
  • Cardiology
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hindi and Spanish
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1609131762
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University of Illinois at Chicago
Residency
  • Rush University Medical Center
Medical Education
  • Rush University Medical Center
Board Certifications
  • Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations

  • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
  • Houston Methodist Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Devang Parikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Parikh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Parikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Parikh works at Houston Methodist DeBakey Cardiology Associates in Shenandoah, TX. View the full address on Dr. Parikh’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Parikh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parikh.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

