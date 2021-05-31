Overview of Dr. Devang Patel, MD

Dr. Devang Patel, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They graduated from University of Manchester United Kingdom and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Stone Oak, Methodist Hospital Northeast, Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - Northeast - Suite 110 in Live Oak, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.