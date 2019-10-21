Dr. Devang Patel, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Devang Patel, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Devang Patel, DPM
Dr. Devang Patel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital.
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Arch Foot Care488 Main Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 838-0442Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
- Norwalk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Very Positive. EXCELLENT Doctor. Thoughtful. Listens. Solves Problems.
About Dr. Devang Patel, DPM
- Podiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457345803
Education & Certifications
- St John Hospital and Medical Center
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
