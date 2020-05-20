Dr. Devang Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Devang Shah, MD
Overview of Dr. Devang Shah, MD
Dr. Devang Shah, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orange City, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with AdventHealth DeLand, Adventhealth Fish Memorial and Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
Atlantic Ear Nose & Throat PA963 Town Center Dr Ste 100, Orange City, FL 32763 Directions (386) 774-9880Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
Atlantic Ear Nose and Throat1301 S International Pkwy Ste 2011, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 774-9880Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth DeLand
- Adventhealth Fish Memorial
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Florida Blue
- Health First Health Plans
- HealthChoice
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Shah was really great. Negative reviews are usually the only people who take the time to review so I wanted to leave this. I got a nasal endoscopy and he checked my throat out and I had no complaints with the service or the operation. Seems like a really good Dr.
About Dr. Devang Shah, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1306884267
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
- MIT
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
