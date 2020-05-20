Overview of Dr. Devang Shah, MD

Dr. Devang Shah, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orange City, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with AdventHealth DeLand, Adventhealth Fish Memorial and Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Shah works at ATLANTIC EAR NOSE AND THROAT in Orange City, FL with other offices in Lake Mary, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.