Dr. Devaughn Peace, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Devaughn Peace, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Devaughn Peace, MD
Dr. Devaughn Peace, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago.
Dr. Peace works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Peace's Office Locations
-
1
De Vaughn K Peace MD Inc4326 S Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90062 Directions (323) 299-9914
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Peace?
Dr Peace is an excellent doctor. He was my doctor in 1978.
About Dr. Devaughn Peace, MD
- Pediatrics
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1831103779
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peace has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peace accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peace works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Peace. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peace.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.