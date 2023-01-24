Dr. Deven Gujrathi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gujrathi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deven Gujrathi, MD
Overview of Dr. Deven Gujrathi, MD
Dr. Deven Gujrathi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
Dr. Gujrathi's Office Locations
Valley Ear Nose and Throat Surgeons9250 N 3rd St Ste 2025, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (602) 944-3311
Abrazo Central Campus2000 W Bethany Home Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85015 Directions (602) 944-3311
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gujrathi was caring and very knowledgeable . He spent time explaining my postal nasal drip condition and options. Couldn’t ask for a better experience!
About Dr. Deven Gujrathi, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gujrathi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gujrathi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gujrathi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gujrathi has seen patients for Tinnitus, Earwax Buildup and Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gujrathi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gujrathi speaks French.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Gujrathi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gujrathi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gujrathi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gujrathi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.