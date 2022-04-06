Dr. Deven Khosla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khosla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deven Khosla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Deven Khosla, MD
Dr. Deven Khosla, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital and Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Khosla works at
Dr. Khosla's Office Locations
-
1
Sierra Neurosurgery Group5590 Kietzke Ln, Reno, NV 89511 Directions (775) 323-2080Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
California Iom Incorporated2811 Wilshire Blvd Ste 930, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (310) 710-1919
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Hometown Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Premera Blue Cross
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khosla?
This review is long overdue but I cannot express enough gratitude for Dr. Khosla. From the moment I met him, I knew I was in the best hands when it came to having a disc replacement in my neck. Avoiding surgery was not an option and Dr. Khosla took the time to thoroughly walk me through the severity of my neck injury, what to expect from the surgery, post and the healing process. I was in such terrible pain for months(I could not walk/drive without having shooting pains up my spine) and I truly believe Dr. Khosla brought me back to life. Post surgery, he came to check on me in the hospital twice and even sent photos of my new disc to my mom to show her how well my surgery went. He is a gifted surgeon with amazing bedside manners. Days after the procedure, my neck and back pain were completely gone and after 2 months I was fully back to myself. I was incredibly happy and appreciative of his amazing work! I am forever thankful for Dr. Khosla, as he has given me a new lease on life :)
About Dr. Deven Khosla, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1013962885
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Med Center
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- University Of California, Davis
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khosla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khosla accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khosla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khosla works at
Dr. Khosla speaks Hindi and Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Khosla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khosla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khosla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khosla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.