Overview of Dr. Deven Khosla, MD

Dr. Deven Khosla, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital and Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Khosla works at Sierra Neurosurgery Group in Reno, NV with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.