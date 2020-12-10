Overview of Dr. Devendar Katkoori, MD

Dr. Devendar Katkoori, MD is an Urology Specialist in Braselton, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow and Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.



Dr. Katkoori works at Ngpg Urology - Braselton in Braselton, GA with other offices in Toccoa, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Overactive Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.