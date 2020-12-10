Dr. Katkoori has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Devendar Katkoori, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Devendar Katkoori, MD
Dr. Devendar Katkoori, MD is an Urology Specialist in Braselton, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow and Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
Dr. Katkoori works at
Dr. Katkoori's Office Locations
Ngpg Urology - Braselton1404 River Pl Ste 402, Braselton, GA 30517 Directions (770) 219-8765
Toccoa Clinic Medical Assoc274 BIG A RD, Toccoa, GA 30577 Directions (770) 219-8765
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring doctor. Explains everything so that you can easily understand what’s going on.
About Dr. Devendar Katkoori, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1477873156
Education & Certifications
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katkoori accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katkoori has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katkoori works at
Dr. Katkoori has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Overactive Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katkoori on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Katkoori. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katkoori.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katkoori, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katkoori appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.