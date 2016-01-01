Overview

Dr. Devendra Amin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Easton, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Saint Luke's Warren Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus, St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.



Dr. Amin works at Amin Heart Associates in Easton, PA with other offices in Phillipsburg, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.