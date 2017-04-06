Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Devendra Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Devendra Shah, MD
Dr. Devendra Shah, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Monroe, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
-
1
Daymark Recovery Services Inc-monroe1190 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC 28110 Directions (704) 296-6214
-
2
Charlotte Office8029 Corporate Center Dr Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28226 Directions (704) 543-7574
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
Listens and provides feedback/care that is worthwhile.
About Dr. Devendra Shah, MD
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1164418125
Education & Certifications
- Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.