Overview of Dr. Devendra Shah, MD

Dr. Devendra Shah, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Monroe, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at Daymark Recovery Services Inc-monroe in Monroe, NC with other offices in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.