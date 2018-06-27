Overview of Dr. Devendra Vora, MD

Dr. Devendra Vora, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from NAGPUR UNIVERSITY / JAWAHARLAL NEHRU MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Vora works at Pulse Heart Institute Cardiology and Electrophysiology Services in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.