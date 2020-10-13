Dr. Devesh Pandya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pandya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Devesh Pandya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Devesh Pandya, MD
Dr. Devesh Pandya, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare West, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital, Saint Joseph Medical Center and St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Pandya works at
Dr. Pandya's Office Locations
1
Oncology Consultants2130 W Holcombe Blvd Fl 10, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 600-0900
2
Sugar Land17520 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 460, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 491-5511
3
Oncology Consultants16675 Southwest Fwy Ste 250, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 491-5511
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Hermann Physician Network
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Provider Select, Inc.
- Texas True Choice
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pandya has been a saving grace! When my dad was diagnosed with cancer I knew that picking the right team was important. Dr. Pandya and his staff were quick to get us in and made us feel warm and welcome. He is very proactive and calls the consultants and patient to keep everyone on the same page (don’t see that anymore)! He tells you what he is planning to do every step of the way and thinks several steps ahead using the most up to date cancer guidelines. He is open and frank even if it’s not what you want to always hear, as cancer is a tough road. I’m glad we found him and he has been a great captain every step of the way! Thank you for everything!
About Dr. Devesh Pandya, MD
- Hematology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Spanish
- 1770768210
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pandya has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pandya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pandya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pandya works at
Dr. Pandya has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pandya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pandya speaks Gujarati and Spanish.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Pandya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pandya.
