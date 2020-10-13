Overview of Dr. Devesh Pandya, MD

Dr. Devesh Pandya, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare West, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital, Saint Joseph Medical Center and St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Pandya works at Oncology Consultants in Houston, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.