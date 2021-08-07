Dr. Devesh Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Devesh Patel, MD
Dr. Devesh Patel, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Evans, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers, Doctors Hospital, Piedmont Augusta and Trinity Hospital Of Augusta.
Evans Medical Group465 N Belair Rd, Evans, GA 30809 Directions (706) 309-0395Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Aiken Regional Medical Centers
- Doctors Hospital
- Piedmont Augusta
- Trinity Hospital Of Augusta
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Elevator
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
You will not find a more compassionate and caring doctor.
- Nephrology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1316902943
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
- Nephrology
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Acute Kidney Failure, End-Stage Renal Disease and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.