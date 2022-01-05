Dr. Devi Jhaveri, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jhaveri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Pediatricians
- OH
- Mayfield Heights
- Dr. Devi Jhaveri, DO
Dr. Devi Jhaveri, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Devi Jhaveri, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mayfield Heights, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital, Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital, UH Bedford Medical Center, UH Richmond Medical Center, University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
Dr. Jhaveri works at
Locations
-
1
Allergy Immunology Associates5915 Landerbrook Dr Ste 110, Mayfield Heights, OH 44124 Directions (216) 381-3333
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Hillcrest Hospital
- Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital
- UH Bedford Medical Center
- UH Richmond Medical Center
- University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat All Types of Food Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Fungal Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Reaction
- View other providers who treat Allergic Reactions to Food
- View other providers who treat Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings
- View other providers who treat Allergic Reactions to Medications
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Allergies
- View other providers who treat Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects
- View other providers who treat Anaphylactic Egg Allergy
- View other providers who treat Anaphylactic Fish Allergy
- View other providers who treat Anaphylactic Food Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anaphylactic Fruit and Vegetable Allergy
- View other providers who treat Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy
- View other providers who treat Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy
- View other providers who treat Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy
- View other providers who treat Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy
- View other providers who treat Anaphylaxis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anosmia
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Asthma in Adults
- View other providers who treat Asthma in Children
- View other providers who treat Asthma in Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Athlete's Foot
- View other providers who treat Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Blepharitis
- View other providers who treat Blood Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Bronchiectasis
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Canker Sore
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Cold Sore
- View other providers who treat Common Cold
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Drugs
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Food
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
- View other providers who treat Desensitization
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
- View other providers who treat Dry Skin
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
- View other providers who treat Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
- View other providers who treat Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Food Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Fungal Nail Infection
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Herpes Zoster Without Complication
- View other providers who treat Histoplasmosis
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Immune Disorders
- View other providers who treat Immunodeficiency Syndromes
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Lactose Intolerance
- View other providers who treat Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nasopharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Patch Testing
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Polymyositis
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Postnasal Drip
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Rosacea
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Scabies
- View other providers who treat Seborrheic Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Skin Allergy
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Throat Pain
- View other providers who treat Tinnitus
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Torticollis
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Jhaveri?
Dr. Jhaveri is great however in order to actually get through her staff to have contact with her it is a complete nightmare. Ruins the entire experience. Dr. Jhaveri could be much more successful and help many more patients if her office staff was replaced immediately.
About Dr. Devi Jhaveri, DO
- Pediatrics
- 14 years of experience
- English, Telugu
- 1073749834
Education & Certifications
- Rainbow Babies & Chldns Hosp-Cwru
- OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- Allergy & Immunology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jhaveri accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jhaveri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jhaveri works at
Dr. Jhaveri speaks Telugu.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jhaveri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jhaveri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jhaveri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jhaveri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.