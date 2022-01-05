See All Pediatricians in Mayfield Heights, OH
Dr. Devi Jhaveri, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Devi Jhaveri, DO

Pediatrics
4.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Devi Jhaveri, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mayfield Heights, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital, Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital, UH Bedford Medical Center, UH Richmond Medical Center, University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

Dr. Jhaveri works at Allergy Immunology Associates in Mayfield Heights, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy Immunology Associates
    5915 Landerbrook Dr Ste 110, Mayfield Heights, OH 44124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 381-3333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hillcrest Hospital
  • Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital
  • UH Bedford Medical Center
  • UH Richmond Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Fungal Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Medications Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fruit and Vegetable Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Asthma in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immune Disorders Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Jhaveri?

    Jan 05, 2022
    Dr. Jhaveri is great however in order to actually get through her staff to have contact with her it is a complete nightmare. Ruins the entire experience. Dr. Jhaveri could be much more successful and help many more patients if her office staff was replaced immediately.
    Patient — Jan 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Devi Jhaveri, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Devi Jhaveri, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Jhaveri to family and friends

    Dr. Jhaveri's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Jhaveri

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Devi Jhaveri, DO.

    About Dr. Devi Jhaveri, DO

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Telugu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073749834
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rainbow Babies & Chldns Hosp-Cwru
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Illinois at Chicago
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Devi Jhaveri, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jhaveri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jhaveri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jhaveri works at Allergy Immunology Associates in Mayfield Heights, OH. View the full address on Dr. Jhaveri’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jhaveri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jhaveri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jhaveri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jhaveri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Devi Jhaveri, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.