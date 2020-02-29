Dr. Devi Thangavelu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thangavelu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Devi Thangavelu, MD
Overview
Dr. Devi Thangavelu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Thangavelu works at
Locations
-
1
Charlotte Gastroenterology & Hepatology-Huntersville13808 Professional Center Dr, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (877) 825-6894
-
2
Charlotte Gastro- Mooresville115 Commerce Pointe Blvd, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 377-4009Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thangavelu?
Dr. Thangavelu really listens to my concerns and gives me realistic options for my care. I can tell she truly cares about her patients.
About Dr. Devi Thangavelu, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1710112115
Education & Certifications
- Montefior Med Ctr Albert Einstein Coll Med
- New York Presbyterian Cornell University
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thangavelu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thangavelu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thangavelu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thangavelu works at
Dr. Thangavelu has seen patients for Diarrhea, Constipation and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thangavelu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Thangavelu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thangavelu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thangavelu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thangavelu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.