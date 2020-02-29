Overview

Dr. Devi Thangavelu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Thangavelu works at Charlotte Gastroenterology Hepatology Huntersville in Huntersville, NC with other offices in Mooresville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Constipation and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.