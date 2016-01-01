Overview of Dr. Devika Nagaraj, MD

Dr. Devika Nagaraj, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Nagaraj works at Saint Francis Hospitalists in Cape Girardeau, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.