Dr. Devika Umashanker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Devika Umashanker, MD is a Bariatric Medicine Specialist in Farmington, CT. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus, Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center and Bridgepport Hospital Milford Campus - Milford.
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group399 Farmington Ave Ste 200, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (833) 861-5433
- 2 330 Western Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 224-5672
-
3
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group10 Jolley Dr Ste 102, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 614-2313
-
4
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group100 Hazard Ave Ste 206, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions (833) 861-5433
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- Bridgepport Hospital Milford Campus - Milford
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She nailed my diagnosis on my first visit. But she was very pregnant so she had to turn me over to a colleague.
About Dr. Devika Umashanker, MD
- Bariatric Medicine
- English
- 1881909158
Education & Certifications
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- Yale University School Of Medicine
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- American University Of The Caribbean
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Umashanker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Umashanker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Umashanker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Umashanker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Umashanker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Umashanker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Umashanker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.