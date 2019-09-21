See All Neurosurgeons in Springfield, IL
Super Profile

Dr. Devin Amin, MD

Neurosurgery
4.3 (14)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Devin Amin, MD

Dr. Devin Amin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ Of Pittsburgh Sch Of Med|University of Pittsburgh / Main Campus and is affiliated with Springfield Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Amin works at SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY HEALTHCARE in Springfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Amin's Office Locations

    Dept of Ob Gyn Andrology Laboratory-
    751 N Rutledge St, Springfield, IL 62702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 545-8000
    Siu Physicians & Surgeons
    315 W Carpenter St, Springfield, IL 62702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 545-8000
    Reproductive Endocrinology Associates
    340 W Miller St, Springfield, IL 62702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 545-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Springfield Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Traumatic Brain Injury
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Traumatic Brain Injury
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 21, 2019
    Dr Devin Amin is a fanstastic dr who takes the time to explain things in laymans language that anyone can understand. He explains all options, available for treatment. He has done a crainiotomy sphenoid wing mass which was located behind my left eye. My eyesight has mostly at this time been restored. He has great bedside manner, and the team of drs are super. I would recommend him for anyone seeking similar treatment. My surgery was completed at Memorial Medical Center, Springfield, IL , which also provided excellent care following surgery.
    Brenda K Evans — Sep 21, 2019
    About Dr. Devin Amin, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881649036
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Pittsburgh Sch Of Med|University of Pittsburgh / Main Campus
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Devin Amin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Amin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Amin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Amin works at SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY HEALTHCARE in Springfield, IL. View the full address on Dr. Amin’s profile.

    Dr. Amin has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Amin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

