Dr. Devin Amin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ Of Pittsburgh Sch Of Med|University of Pittsburgh / Main Campus and is affiliated with Springfield Memorial Hospital.
Dept of Ob Gyn Andrology Laboratory-751 N Rutledge St, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 545-8000
Siu Physicians & Surgeons315 W Carpenter St, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 545-8000
Reproductive Endocrinology Associates340 W Miller St, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 545-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Devin Amin is a fanstastic dr who takes the time to explain things in laymans language that anyone can understand. He explains all options, available for treatment. He has done a crainiotomy sphenoid wing mass which was located behind my left eye. My eyesight has mostly at this time been restored. He has great bedside manner, and the team of drs are super. I would recommend him for anyone seeking similar treatment. My surgery was completed at Memorial Medical Center, Springfield, IL , which also provided excellent care following surgery.
- Neurosurgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Pittsburgh Sch Of Med|University of Pittsburgh / Main Campus
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Amin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amin has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Amin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.