Dr. Devin Cunning, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Devin Cunning, MD
Dr. Devin Cunning, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center, Kingman Regional Medical Center and La Paz Regional Hospital.
Dr. Cunning works at
Dr. Cunning's Office Locations
-
1
Arizona Coast Ear Nose & Throat, Allergy & Sleep Medicine1760 McCulloch Blvd N Ste 100, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 Directions (928) 854-5368
Hospital Affiliations
- Havasu Regional Medical Center
- Kingman Regional Medical Center
- La Paz Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cunning is a very caring doctor who genuinely wants to help his patients. He has drastically changed my life, as he was my surgeon for my sinus surgery. It was a very successful surgery. He made sure that I healed correctly. I highly recommend Dr. Devin Cunning.
About Dr. Devin Cunning, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1629035944
Education & Certifications
- Sleep Medicine
- University of Pennsylvania Health System
- Naval Medical Center, San Diego
- Med Coll of WI
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
