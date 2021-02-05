See All Podiatric Surgeons in Valdosta, GA
Dr. Devin Daugherty, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.7 (7)
Map Pin Small Valdosta, GA
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Devin Daugherty, DPM

Dr. Devin Daugherty, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with South Georgia Medical Center.

Dr. Daugherty works at Valdosta Foot & Ankle Clinic in Valdosta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Daugherty's Office Locations

    Valdosta Foot & Ankle Clinic PC
    2800 N Oak St, Valdosta, GA 31602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (229) 244-1211

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • South Georgia Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Burning Feet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Callosities, Hereditary Painful Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Pressure Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Limb Salvage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Devin Daugherty, DPM

    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1780777904
    Education & Certifications

    • St Joseph's Hospital
    • At Joseph's Hospital
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • Valdosta State College
    • Foot Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Devin Daugherty, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daugherty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Daugherty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Daugherty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Daugherty works at Valdosta Foot & Ankle Clinic in Valdosta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Daugherty’s profile.

    Dr. Daugherty has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daugherty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Daugherty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daugherty.

