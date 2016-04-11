Overview of Dr. Devin Edwards, MD

Dr. Devin Edwards, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rogersville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Marshall University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System.



Dr. Edwards works at Surgical Associates of East Tennessee in Rogersville, TN with other offices in Jefferson City, TN and Morristown, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.