Dr. Devin Garza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Devin Garza, MD
Dr. Devin Garza, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT SAN ANTONIO|University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Garza works at
Dr. Garza's Office Locations
Texas Robotic Surgery for Women12221 Renfert Way Ste 220, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (737) 276-4243Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My entire experience with Dr. Garza was excellent. He was thorough, patient, and extremely helpful in describing my medical issues and options. His staff was also phenomenal. He did a robotic surgery and helped me through the recovery. I highly recommend him and am so glad to have found him to heal my pain!
About Dr. Devin Garza, MD
- Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1780691147
Education & Certifications
- Franklin Square hospital Center|Johns Hopkins Hsopital
- Franklin Square Hosp Ctr|Franklin Square Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT SAN ANTONIO|University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garza has seen patients for Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Garza speaks Persian.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Garza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.