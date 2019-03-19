Dr. Devin Hymas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hymas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Devin Hymas, MD
Overview of Dr. Devin Hymas, MD
Dr. Devin Hymas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hymas' Office Locations
Lynn Eye Medical Group2230 Lynn Rd Ste 102, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 495-0458Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hymas did an amazing job on my cataracts and fixed the astigmatism in both eyes. I'm 64 and now I have better eyesight than when I was in my 20s! Dr. Hymas is very caring, friendly and has great attention to detail. I feel like he worked a miracle as my eyesight was really terrible prior to the surgeries. Now my eyesight is perfect thanks to Dr. Hymas.
About Dr. Devin Hymas, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- L D S Hospital
- University of Utah School of Medicine
Dr. Hymas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hymas accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hymas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hymas has seen patients for Presbyopia, Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Senile Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hymas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hymas speaks Italian and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hymas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hymas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hymas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hymas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.