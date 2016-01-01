Overview of Dr. Devin Johnson, MD

Dr. Devin Johnson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rice Lake, WI. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cumberland Healthcare, HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital and HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at Prevea Health in Rice Lake, WI with other offices in Eau Claire, WI and Cumberland, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.