Dr. Devin Okay, DDS

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Devin Okay, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Okay works at Mt Sinai Doctors Rego Park previously Forest HIlls Queens in New York, NY with other offices in White Plains, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Beth Israel Medical Group of Mount Sinai
    10 Union Sq E Ste 5B, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Mark L Urken MD FACS
    244 Westchester Ave Ste 405, White Plains, NY 10604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dentofacial Anomalies
Facial Reconstruction
Dentofacial Anomalies
Facial Reconstruction

Treatment frequency



Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Devin Okay, DDS

  • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
  • English
  • Male
  • 1396709085
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
  • Mount Sinai Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Morningside

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Devin Okay, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Okay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Okay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Okay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Okay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okay.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Okay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Okay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

