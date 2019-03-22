See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Devin Weber, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
4.9 (34)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Devin Weber, MD

Dr. Devin Weber, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Weber works at Jefferson Infectious Diseases in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Weber's Office Locations

    Jefferson Infectious Disease Associates
    1015 Chestnut St Ste 1020, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sepsis
Bacterial Sepsis
Brain Abscess
Sepsis
Bacterial Sepsis
Brain Abscess

Treatment frequency



Sepsis
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Bacterial Sepsis
Brain Abscess
Cryptococcosis
Endocarditis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Meningitis
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Valley Fever
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 22, 2019
    Jill in Shavertown, PA — Mar 22, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Devin Weber, MD

    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1487911251
    Education & Certifications

    • Temple University Hospital
    • The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center
    • The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center
    • West Virginia University School Of Medicine
    • Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Devin Weber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weber works at Jefferson Infectious Diseases in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Weber’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Weber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

