Dr. Devinda De Soyza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Devinda De Soyza, MD
Dr. Devinda De Soyza, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from U Tx Hlth Sci Ctr and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Carrollton Regional Medical Center and WHS East Campus.
Dr. De Soyza works at
Dr. De Soyza's Office Locations
-
1
Dallas Nephrology Associates - Irving Office2005 W Park Dr Ste 200, Irving, TX 75061 Directions (214) 366-6225
-
2
Dallas Nephrology Associates - Grapevine OP2020 W State Highway 114 Ste 190, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (214) 366-6225
-
3
Dallas Nephrology Associates - Southlake OP925 E Southlake Blvd Ste 270, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (214) 366-6225
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Carrollton Regional Medical Center
- WHS East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
First visit. So far, he seems great but only time will tell.
About Dr. Devinda De Soyza, MD
- Nephrology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1710972435
Education & Certifications
- UTHSCSA
- UTHSCSA
- U Tx Hlth Sci Ctr
