Dr. Devinder Mangat, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.8 (37)
Map Pin Small Edgewood, KY
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Devinder Mangat, MD

Dr. Devinder Mangat, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Edgewood, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.

Dr. Mangat works at Mangat, Holzapfel & Lied Plastic Surgery in Edgewood, KY with other offices in Cincinnati, OH and Avon, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mangat's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mangat, Holzapfel & Lied Plastic Surgery
    133 Barnwood Dr, Edgewood, KY 41017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 331-9600
  2. 2
    Mangat, Holzapfel & Lied Plastic Surgery
    8044 Montgomery Rd Ste 230, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 984-3223
  3. 3
    Mangat Plastic Surgery
    1060 W Beaver Creek Blvd, Avon, CO 81620 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 414-4322

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christ Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Facelift
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Devinder Mangat, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265450100
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Okla Health Scis Center
    Internship
    • University Iowa Hosps
    Medical Education
    • University Of Kentucky
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Devinder Mangat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mangat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mangat has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mangat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Mangat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mangat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mangat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mangat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

