Overview of Dr. Devinder Mangat, MD

Dr. Devinder Mangat, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Edgewood, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.



Dr. Mangat works at Mangat, Holzapfel & Lied Plastic Surgery in Edgewood, KY with other offices in Cincinnati, OH and Avon, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.