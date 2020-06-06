Dr. Devinder Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Devinder Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Devinder Singh, MD
Dr. Devinder Singh, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Hematology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Government Medical College Patiala, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and Wickenburg Community Hospital.
Dr. Singh's Office Locations
Arizona Center for Cancer Care5750 W Thunderbird Rd Ste C300, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 938-2848
Virginia G Piper Cancer Center Network14674 W Mountain View Blvd Ste 105, Surprise, AZ 85374 Directions (623) 238-7410
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- Wickenburg Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went into Dr. Singh as a new patient. I was very nervous about my diagnosis. He took the time to speak to me, asked me a lot of questions to try to determine my situation. He then reached out to the referring doctor because it was not clear why he needed to see me. My doctor had misread my labwork and misdiagnosed me. Dr. Singh was very calm when speaking to my doctor. He took the time to explain what he saw and not once was condescending to my doctor. He came back in and he then explained my test results and the outcome. I have dealt with oncologists in the past with my mother and the Dr was arrogant. It was nice to see that not all oncologists are the same. I would recommend Dr. Singh to a loved one, I pray I will never have to.
About Dr. Devinder Singh, MD
- Hematology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1770580037
Education & Certifications
- City Hope National Med Center
- Wayne St U Med Sch|Wayne St University Med School
- Government Medical College Patiala, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
