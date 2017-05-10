Dr. Devinderjit Bhangu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhangu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Devinderjit Bhangu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital.
Devinderjit S Bhangu MD Pllc3605 GENESYS PKWY, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 606-7152
- 2 835 PO Box, Troy, MI 48099 Directions (810) 606-7152
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Bhangu cared for me when I was having episodes of passing out (my blood pressure dropped fast, without warning, and so did I). He was thorough and explained every step of the process, as well as my options, possible complications, and then gave me the opportunity to make my own *informed* decision on preferred treatment avenues. I value his expertise highly, and wouldn't hesitate to ask for his care again.
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1952481210
- MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Bhangu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhangu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhangu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhangu has seen patients for Headache and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhangu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhangu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhangu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhangu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhangu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.