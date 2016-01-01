Overview

Dr. Devinderjit Singh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Colusa, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Coll Of Med Sciences, Delhi Univ, New Delhi and is affiliated with Adventist Health And Rideout, Colusa Medical Center, Glenn Medical Center and Oroville Hospital.



Dr. Singh works at Colusa Health Clinic and Internal Medicine in Colusa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.