Dr. Devon Foulks, MD
Overview of Dr. Devon Foulks, MD
Dr. Devon Foulks, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center.
Dr. Foulks' Office Locations
Valley Womens Health Group Lcc3550 Main St Ste 302, Springfield, MA 01107 Directions (413) 737-8540
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
He's soothing professional and knowledgeable
About Dr. Devon Foulks, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1255323150
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
Dr. Foulks has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foulks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
