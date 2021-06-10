Overview of Dr. Devon Foulks, MD

Dr. Devon Foulks, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center.



Dr. Foulks works at Valley Womens Health Group Lcc in Springfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.