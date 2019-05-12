See All Podiatric Surgeons in Mission Viejo, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Devon Glazer, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.0 (9)
Map Pin Small Mission Viejo, CA
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Devon Glazer, DPM

Dr. Devon Glazer, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Glazer works at Artisan Foot and Ankle in Mission Viejo, CA with other offices in Laguna Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Glazer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Artisan Foot and Ankle Podiatric Specialists Inc.
    26800 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 420, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 272-0007
  2. 2
    Laguna Hills Office
    23141 Moulton Pkwy Ste 109, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 272-0007

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Sprain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Leg Ulcer Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 12, 2019
    Amazing Doctor and awesome staff; I wish I could give Dr. Glazer more stars. He is truly a good person who immediately makes you feel that he cares, which he does. He is a highly skilled, and forward thinking, surgeon. I feel lucky to have been treated by he and his staff.
    — May 12, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Devon Glazer, DPM
    About Dr. Devon Glazer, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235171067
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York Methodist Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Swedish Hlth Hosp at Providence Campus
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Devon Glazer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glazer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Glazer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Glazer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Glazer has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glazer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Glazer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glazer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glazer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glazer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

