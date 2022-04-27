See All Neurosurgeons in Clearwater, FL
Dr. Devon Haydon, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Devon Haydon, MD

Neurosurgery
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Devon Haydon, MD

Dr. Devon Haydon, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL. 

Dr. Haydon works at Morton Plant Neuroscience in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Saint Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension, Subdural Hemorrhage and Brain Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Haydon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Neurosurgical and Spine Care
    400 Pinellas St Ste 325, Clearwater, FL 33756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 298-6121
  2. 2
    Morton Plant Hospital
    300 Pinellas St, Clearwater, FL 33756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 298-6121
  3. 3
    Brenda S Kinard MD PA
    1201 5th Ave N Ste 402, Saint Petersburg, FL 33705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 298-6121
  4. 4
    Baycare Physician Partners Aco, LLC
    2985 Drew St, Clearwater, FL 33759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 298-6121

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mease Dunedin Hospital
  • Morton Plant Hospital
  • St. Anthony's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Subdural Hemorrhage
Brain Surgery
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Subdural Hemorrhage
Brain Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Haydon?

    Apr 27, 2022
    This review from 75 yr-old patient with 50 years experience in medical and fitness fields working with hospitals all over the country both as technology provider and patient: Dr. Haydon is a highly skilled surgeon and clinician. Practice staff in all areas that I experienced were excellent. I would rank Morton Plant Hospital, where Dr. Haydon operates, and the team there among the best you would find anywhere. Outpatient surgery (L2-L3 laminectomy/decompression) was extremely well managed and efficient, and every team member was caring and attentive. I just had my final post-surgery follow up visit with Dr. Haydon. The extremely painful bilateral radiculopathy that I dealt with for many years is gone and I am cleared for unrestricted activity. A couple of months in the gym and I'll be back on the dirt bike and jet ski. Thank you, Dr. Haydon and team.
    Andy — Apr 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Devon Haydon, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Devon Haydon, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Haydon to family and friends

    Dr. Haydon's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Haydon

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Devon Haydon, MD.

    About Dr. Devon Haydon, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669677514
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Devon Haydon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haydon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haydon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haydon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haydon has seen patients for Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension, Subdural Hemorrhage and Brain Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haydon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Haydon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haydon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haydon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haydon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Devon Haydon, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.