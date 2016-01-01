Overview of Dr. Devon Nixon, MD

Dr. Devon Nixon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Nixon works at Saint Alphonsus Medical Group in Boise, ID with other offices in Salt Lake City, UT and South Jordan, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.