Dr. Devorah Daley, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (126)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Devorah Daley, MD

Dr. Devorah Daley, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from J &amp; S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Daley works at Obstetrics and Gynecology (156 William Street, 7th floor) in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Daley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Obstetrics and Gynecology (156 William Street, 7th floor)
    156 William Street 7th Floor, New York, NY 10038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pregnancy Ultrasound
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies

Treatment frequency



Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
Gynecological Procedure Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obstetric Procedures Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Care Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Routine Gynecological Care Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tubal Ligation Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroid Embolization Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 126 ratings
    Patient Ratings (126)
    5 Star
    (106)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Nov 06, 2022
    I was totally impressed that I was taken to exam room within minutes of my appointment. Dr. Daley was very personable and explained things in layman's term. Definitely felt like a safe place.
    Arlene — Nov 06, 2022
    About Dr. Devorah Daley, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1285816686
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • J &amp;amp;amp; S Weill M C Cornell Univ|J &amp;amp;amp;amp; S Weill M C Cornell Univ
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Devorah Daley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Daley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Daley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Daley works at Obstetrics and Gynecology (156 William Street, 7th floor) in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Daley’s profile.

    Dr. Daley has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    126 patients have reviewed Dr. Daley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

