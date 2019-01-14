Dr. Devorah Segal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Segal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Devorah Segal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Devorah Segal, MD
Dr. Devorah Segal, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Segal works at
Dr. Segal's Office Locations
-
1
ACN East - Pediatrics505 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Segal?
Our 5 year old daughter had a sudden personality change and OCD tendencies. We tried many doctors within many specialties but got nowhere. Dr. Segal calmed us down from our worst fears and explained after testing her blood and examination that it was a type of encephalitis that emerges in rare cases after a virus goes away and that it will clear up probably very soon. Sure enough that's exactly what happened. Very impressed with the way she spoke to my daughter as well. She put us all at ease.
About Dr. Devorah Segal, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- English
- 1932472727
Education & Certifications
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Segal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Segal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Segal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Segal works at
Dr. Segal has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Segal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Segal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Segal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.