Overview of Dr. Devraj Lahiri, MD

Dr. Devraj Lahiri, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson Medical School - MFM and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Lahiri works at Chest Intensive Care Medicine in Somerset, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.