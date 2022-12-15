Dr. Devron Char, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Char is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Devron Char, MD
Dr. Devron Char, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School.
Char Devron MD Office45 Castro St Ste 309, San Francisco, CA 94114 Directions (415) 460-1975
I have been seeing Dr Char for over 39 years. He saved my sight and has been straightforward with his diagnosis and care. He is simply the best in his field.
- 53 years of experience
- English, French, German and Spanish
- National Cancer Institute
- UCSF Medical Center
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- University of Minnesota Medical School
