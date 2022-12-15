See All Ophthalmologists in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Devron Char, MD

Ophthalmology
4.2 (22)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Devron Char, MD

Dr. Devron Char, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School.

Dr. Char works at Char Devron MD Office in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Cancer, Malignant Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Char's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Char Devron MD Office
    45 Castro St Ste 309, San Francisco, CA 94114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 460-1975

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eye Cancer
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Brown & Toland Physicians
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Devron Char, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 53 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, German and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710950456
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • National Cancer Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UCSF Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Devron Char, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Char is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Char has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Char has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Char works at Char Devron MD Office in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Dr. Char’s profile.

    Dr. Char has seen patients for Eye Cancer, Malignant Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Char on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Char speaks French, German and Spanish.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Char. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Char.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Char, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Char appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

