Dr. Devyani Chowdhury, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Devyani Chowdhury, MD
Dr. Devyani Chowdhury, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from University of Delhi / Maulana Azad Medical College and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital, Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida and Upmc Lititz.
Dr. Chowdhury's Office Locations
Alfred I. Dupont Hospital for Children1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 651-5328
Cardiology Care for Children1834 Oregon Pike Ste 20, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (717) 925-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- Lancaster General Hospital
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
- Upmc Lititz
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chowdhury is the best cardiologist in PA :)
About Dr. Devyani Chowdhury, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- North Shore Univ Hosp-Cornell U
- North Shore Univ Hosp-Cornell U
- North Shore University Hospital-Cornell
- University of Delhi / Maulana Azad Medical College
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease and Pediatric Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chowdhury has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chowdhury accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chowdhury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chowdhury speaks Hindi and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chowdhury. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chowdhury.
