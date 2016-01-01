Overview of Dr. Dewan Khan, MB BS

Dr. Dewan Khan, MB BS is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hopelawn, NJ. They graduated from RANGPUR MEDICAL COLLEGE / INSTITUTE OF APPLIED HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.



Dr. Khan works at Dewan S Khan MD in Hopelawn, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.