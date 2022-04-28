Dr. Dewayne Bradley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bradley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dewayne Bradley, MD
Dr. Dewayne Bradley, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.
Blink Optical LLC904 7th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 329-1760Monday6:30am - 7:00pmTuesday6:30am - 7:00pmWednesday6:30am - 7:00pmThursday6:30am - 7:00pmFriday6:30am - 7:00pm
The Polyclinic - Northgate Plaza - Diagnostic Imaging9709 3rd Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115 Directions (206) 860-5573
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish First Hill Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I've seen Dr. B many times over the years for a variety of ENT issues. He has an excellent bedside manner and took time to explain what was going on and included "home remedies" as well as medication options. That said, I do feel that the Polyclinic, in general, in nearly all departments, crams in too many appointments in a day, putting a lot of stress on both support staff and physicians.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1144339276
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology
