Overview of Dr. Dewayne Bradley, MD

Dr. Dewayne Bradley, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Bradley works at The Polyclinic OB/GYN in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.